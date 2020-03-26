Boston Manor announce recheduled tour dates

Boston Manor
by Tours

Boston Manor have announced rescheduled dates for their UK tour that was originally set to begin in April. The dates are now in August and they have added one new show to the tour. All previously bought tickets will be honoured. Boston Manor will be releasing their third full-length album GLUE on May 1 via Pure Noise Records. The band released Welcome To The Neighbourhood in 2018. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 04Engine RoomsSouthampton, UK
Aug 06SWXBristol, UK
Aug 07Electric BrixtonLondon, UK
Aug 08O2 Institute 2Birmingham, UK
Aug 09StylusLeeds, UK
Aug 11The GarageGlasgow, UK
Aug 12RiversideNewcastle, UK (new date)
Aug 13Rescue RoomsNottingham, UK
Aug 14Academy 2Manchester, UK