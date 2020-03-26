Boston Manor have announced rescheduled dates for their UK tour that was originally set to begin in April. The dates are now in August and they have added one new show to the tour. All previously bought tickets will be honoured. Boston Manor will be releasing their third full-length album GLUE on May 1 via Pure Noise Records. The band released Welcome To The Neighbourhood in 2018. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 04
|Engine Rooms
|Southampton, UK
|Aug 06
|SWX
|Bristol, UK
|Aug 07
|Electric Brixton
|London, UK
|Aug 08
|O2 Institute 2
|Birmingham, UK
|Aug 09
|Stylus
|Leeds, UK
|Aug 11
|The Garage
|Glasgow, UK
|Aug 12
|Riverside
|Newcastle, UK (new date)
|Aug 13
|Rescue Rooms
|Nottingham, UK
|Aug 14
|Academy 2
|Manchester, UK