Tours 7 hours ago by Em Moore

Boston Manor have announced rescheduled dates for their UK tour that was originally set to begin in April. The dates are now in August and they have added one new show to the tour. All previously bought tickets will be honoured. Boston Manor will be releasing their third full-length album GLUE on May 1 via Pure Noise Records. The band released Welcome To The Neighbourhood in 2018. Check out the dates below.