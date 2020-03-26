"This song was spurred by a conversation with a friend whose passion is travelling. With my love for touring and playing music, we share a fairly transient personality type, but at the time I had taken a construction job, and was feeling the pull to get back out playing. When you are stretching your comfort zone and your capacities mentally, financially, and so on, getting burnt out is something that is inevitable I think. Sometimes, you have those moments when you feel like you need to stop and find more stability, which is a totally healthy and positive thing. Taking a break now and then is needed to come back to stability to refocus, recharge, and then get out and go do it again. All growth requires a bit of struggle I think. So, this song is a reminder to take the challenges and struggles in stride, and to stay true to the course."