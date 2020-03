9 hours ago by John Gentile

Episode #488 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! Record shops are closed throughout North America due to the quarantine! So, John, Tom, and Adam call up Philadelphia's Sit and Spin Records, Indiana's Record Farm, and the Bay Area's Streetlight Records to see if and how the punk community can help out. Listen to the episode below, right now!

