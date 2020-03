Good Riddance have announced plans to release a four song EP on Bandcamp over four weeks. Each Thursday a song will come out with the full EP being available on April 16. The first song is called “Illusion of Control” and is available on Bandcamp now. All of the proceeds from the songs will go to the World Food Program. Good Riddance released Thoughts and Prayers in 2019 on Fat Wreck Chords. Check the song out below.