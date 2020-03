26 minutes ago by John Gentile

Blag Dahlia of The Dwarves has reactivated his Candy Now! project. The project has just released a new track called "Hear Me Knockin'" and it features vocals by Lisa Kekaula of The Bellrays. The group issued a short statement: "This song is dedicated to the front line medical workers who are out there helping people right now. Thank you for your sacrifice." Check it out below.