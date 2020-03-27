Punknews is excited to help you start your weekend off right with the new single by Santa Anna, CA's Apathy Cycle! Presented as a lyric video, "Premium Healthcare" comes off of the band's upcoming self-titled LP, which is due out April 24th via Tent City Records.

Featuring a potent mixture of melodic, skate, and thrash punk; along with a whole lot of sing/shout-alongs, this is a must for fans of Good Riddance, Propagandhi, and those who like their social commentary presented as fast and awesome as possible.

You can check out the video below.