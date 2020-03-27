Check out the new single “Premium Healthcare” by Apathy Cycle

Apathy Cycle
by Exclusive Videos

Punknews is excited to help you start your weekend off right with the new single by Santa Anna, CA's Apathy Cycle! Presented as a lyric video, "Premium Healthcare" comes off of the band's upcoming self-titled LP, which is due out April 24th via Tent City Records.

Featuring a potent mixture of melodic, skate, and thrash punk; along with a whole lot of sing/shout-alongs, this is a must for fans of Good Riddance, Propagandhi, and those who like their social commentary presented as fast and awesome as possible.

You can check out the video below.