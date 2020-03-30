Brian Fallon have posted newly rescheduled tour dates for his US and European tour to support the release of Local Honey tour. See below to view the dates.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Details
|JUL 15, 2020
|The Town Hall
|New York, NY
|with Justin Townes Earle and Worriers
|JUL 16, 2020
|Webster Hall
|New York, NY
|with Justin Townes Earle and Worriers
|JUL 17, 2020
|Lincoln Theatre
|Washington, DC
|with Justin Townes Earle and Worriers
|JUL 18, 2020
|Lincoln Theatre
|Raleigh, NC
|with Justin Townes Earle and Worriers
|JUL 19, 2020
|Neighborhood Theatre
|Charlotte, NC
|with Justin Townes Earle and Worriers
|JUL 21, 2020
|Revolution Live
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|with Justin Townes Earle and Worriers
|JUL 22, 2020
|The Ritz Ybor
|Tampa, FL
|with Justin Townes Earle and Worriers
|JUL 24, 2020
|The Heights Theater
|Houston, TX
|with Justin Townes Earle and Worriers
|JUL 26, 2020
|Kessler Theater
|Dallas, TX
|with Justin Townes Earle and Worriers
|JUL 28, 2020
|Buckhead Theatre
|Atlanta, GA
|with Justin Townes Earle and Worriers
|JUL 29, 2020
|Cannery Ballroom
|Nashville, TN
|with Justin Townes Earle and Worriers
|JUL 31, 2020
|Columbus Theatre
|Providence, RI
|with Justin Townes Earle and Worriers
|AUG 1, 2020
|Gateway City Arts
|Holyoke, MA
|with Justin Townes Earle and Worriers
|AUG 2, 2020
|Asbury Hall Babeville
|Buffalo, NY
|with Justin Townes Earle and Worriers
|AUG 3, 2020
|The Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto, ON
|with Justin Townes Earle and Worriers
|AUG 5, 2020
|State Theatre
|Portland, ME
|with Justin Townes Earle and Worriers
|AUG 6, 2020
|Count Basie Center for the Arts
|Red Bank, NJ
|with Justin Townes Earle and Worriers
|AUG 7, 2020
|Count Basie Center for the Arts
|Red Bank, NJ
|with Justin Townes Earle and Worriers
|SEP 27, 2020
|Ohana Fest
|Dana Point, CA
|-
|JAN 29, 2021
|Academy 3
|Manchester, United Kingdom
|with Chris Farren and Jesse Malin
|JAN 30, 2021
|O2 Institute Birmingham
|Birmingham, England
|with Chris Farren and Jesse Malin
|JAN 31, 2021
|Galvanizers
|Glasgow, United Kingdom
|with Chris Farren and Jesse Malin
|FEB 2, 2021
|O2 Academy Leeds
|Leeds, UK
|with Chris Farren and Jesse Malin
|FEB 3, 2021
|O2 Academy Bristol
|Bristol, UK
|with Chris Farren and Jesse Malin
|FEB 5, 2021
|Rock City
|Nottingham, UK
|with Chris Farren and Jesse Malin
|FEB 6, 2021
|O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
|London, UK
|with Chris Farren and Jesse Malin
|FEB 7, 2021
|The Waterfront
|Norwich, UK
|with Chris Farren and Jesse Malin
|FEB 9, 2021
|Carlswerk Victoria
|Cologne, NRW
|with Chris Farren and Jesse Malin
|FEB 10, 2021
|Huxley's Neue Welt
|Berlin, Germany
|with Chris Farren and Jesse Malin
|FEB 11, 2021
|Docks
|Hamburg, Germany
|with Chris Farren and Jesse Malin
|FEB 12, 2021
|Lille Vega
|Copenhagen
|with Chris Farren
|FEB 13, 2021
|Debaser Strand
|Stockholm, Sweden
|with Chris Farren
|FEB 14, 2021
|Pustervik
|Gothenburg, Sweden
|with Chris Farren
|FEB 17, 2021
|Arena Wien
|Vienna, Austria
|with Chris Farren
|FEB 18, 2021
|Löwensaal
|Nuremberg, Germany
|with Chris Farren and Jesse Malin
|FEB 19, 2021
|Batschkapp
|Frankfurt, HE
|with Chris Farren and Jesse Malin
|FEB 20, 2021
|Muffathalle
|Munich, Germany
|with Chris Farren and Jesse Malin
|FEB 21, 2021
|LKA Longhorn
|Stuttgart, Germany
|with Chris Farren and Jesse Malin
|FEB 23, 2021
|Circolo Magnolia
|Milan, Lombardy
|with Chris Farren and Jesse Malin
|FEB 26, 2021
|Sala But
|Madrid, Spain
|with Chris Farren and Jesse Malin
|FEB 27, 2021
|Sala Apolo
|Barcelona, Spain
|with Chris Farren and Jesse Malin
|MAR 1, 2021
|O'Sullivans By The Mill
|Paris, France
|with Chris Farren
|MAR 2, 2021
|TivoliVredenburg
|Utrecht, NL
|with Chris Farren and Jesse Malin