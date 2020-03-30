Brian Fallon post rescheduled tour dates

Brian Fallon
by Tours

Brian Fallon have posted newly rescheduled tour dates for his US and European tour to support the release of Local Honey tour. See below to view the dates.

DateVenueLocationDetails
JUL 15, 2020The Town HallNew York, NYwith Justin Townes Earle and Worriers
JUL 16, 2020Webster HallNew York, NYwith Justin Townes Earle and Worriers
JUL 17, 2020Lincoln TheatreWashington, DCwith Justin Townes Earle and Worriers
JUL 18, 2020Lincoln TheatreRaleigh, NCwith Justin Townes Earle and Worriers
JUL 19, 2020Neighborhood TheatreCharlotte, NCwith Justin Townes Earle and Worriers
JUL 21, 2020Revolution LiveFort Lauderdale, FLwith Justin Townes Earle and Worriers
JUL 22, 2020The Ritz YborTampa, FLwith Justin Townes Earle and Worriers
JUL 24, 2020The Heights TheaterHouston, TXwith Justin Townes Earle and Worriers
JUL 26, 2020Kessler TheaterDallas, TXwith Justin Townes Earle and Worriers
JUL 28, 2020Buckhead TheatreAtlanta, GAwith Justin Townes Earle and Worriers
JUL 29, 2020Cannery BallroomNashville, TNwith Justin Townes Earle and Worriers
JUL 31, 2020Columbus TheatreProvidence, RIwith Justin Townes Earle and Worriers
AUG 1, 2020Gateway City ArtsHolyoke, MAwith Justin Townes Earle and Worriers
AUG 2, 2020Asbury Hall BabevilleBuffalo, NYwith Justin Townes Earle and Worriers
AUG 3, 2020The Danforth Music HallToronto, ONwith Justin Townes Earle and Worriers
AUG 5, 2020State TheatrePortland, MEwith Justin Townes Earle and Worriers
AUG 6, 2020Count Basie Center for the ArtsRed Bank, NJwith Justin Townes Earle and Worriers
AUG 7, 2020Count Basie Center for the ArtsRed Bank, NJwith Justin Townes Earle and Worriers
SEP 27, 2020Ohana FestDana Point, CA-
JAN 29, 2021Academy 3Manchester, United Kingdomwith Chris Farren and Jesse Malin
JAN 30, 2021O2 Institute BirminghamBirmingham, Englandwith Chris Farren and Jesse Malin
JAN 31, 2021GalvanizersGlasgow, United Kingdomwith Chris Farren and Jesse Malin
FEB 2, 2021O2 Academy LeedsLeeds, UKwith Chris Farren and Jesse Malin
FEB 3, 2021O2 Academy BristolBristol, UKwith Chris Farren and Jesse Malin
FEB 5, 2021Rock CityNottingham, UKwith Chris Farren and Jesse Malin
FEB 6, 2021O2 Shepherd's Bush EmpireLondon, UKwith Chris Farren and Jesse Malin
FEB 7, 2021The WaterfrontNorwich, UKwith Chris Farren and Jesse Malin
FEB 9, 2021Carlswerk VictoriaCologne, NRWwith Chris Farren and Jesse Malin
FEB 10, 2021Huxley's Neue WeltBerlin, Germanywith Chris Farren and Jesse Malin
FEB 11, 2021DocksHamburg, Germanywith Chris Farren and Jesse Malin
FEB 12, 2021Lille VegaCopenhagenwith Chris Farren
FEB 13, 2021Debaser StrandStockholm, Swedenwith Chris Farren
FEB 14, 2021PustervikGothenburg, Swedenwith Chris Farren
FEB 17, 2021Arena WienVienna, Austriawith Chris Farren
FEB 18, 2021LöwensaalNuremberg, Germanywith Chris Farren and Jesse Malin
FEB 19, 2021BatschkappFrankfurt, HEwith Chris Farren and Jesse Malin
FEB 20, 2021MuffathalleMunich, Germanywith Chris Farren and Jesse Malin
FEB 21, 2021LKA LonghornStuttgart, Germanywith Chris Farren and Jesse Malin
FEB 23, 2021Circolo MagnoliaMilan, Lombardywith Chris Farren and Jesse Malin
FEB 26, 2021Sala ButMadrid, Spainwith Chris Farren and Jesse Malin
FEB 27, 2021Sala ApoloBarcelona, Spainwith Chris Farren and Jesse Malin
MAR 1, 2021O'Sullivans By The MillParis, Francewith Chris Farren
MAR 2, 2021TivoliVredenburgUtrecht, NLwith Chris Farren and Jesse Malin