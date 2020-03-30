Dave Smalley and The Bandoleros announce new EP

Dave Smalley and The Bandoleros have announced a brand new EP. The album will be called Ignited and it will be released on April 17th through Little Rocket Records. The label have launched a limited 7-inch vinyl pre-order on Berry, Duck Egg and Purple wax. The album is mixed by Bill Stevenson at Blasting Room Studios, Colorado and Mastering by Jason Livermore. You can grab your copy of the record by clicking here