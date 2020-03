We're continuing our Lockdown Freakout series where we bring live shows to your laptop to keep you from bugging out during the Coronavirus Quarantine!

Philadelphia neo-ska champions Catbite are playing a live show RIGHT NOW! They'll be playing some tunes off of Catbite and some surprises, too! This will rule!

You can check it out right here!… or right here!… or just watch it below, right now!