Strung Out have announced that they have been able to reschedule the majority of their 30th anniversary Canadian tour that was postponed due to COVID-19. The have added an additional Calgary date, changed the venues for their Montreal and London dates, and have been unable to reschedule their Saskatoon date and refunds will be available. Death By Stereo will be playing support. Strung Out released Songs of Armor and Devotion in 2019 on Fat Wreck Chords. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 25
|Starlite Room
|Edmonton, AB
|Aug 26
|Dickens Pub
|Calgary, AB
|Aug 27
|Dickens Pub
|Calgary, AB
|Aug 28
|The Exchange
|Regina, SK
|Aug 29
|Pyramid Cabaret
|Winnipeg, MB
|Sep 01
|London Music Hall – Rum Runners
|London, ON
|Sep 02
|Lee’s Palace
|Toronto, ON
|Sep 03
|The Mansion
|Kingston, ON
|Sep 04
|The 27 Club
|Ottawa, ON
|Sep 05
|Club Soda
|Montreal, QC
|Sep 06
|La Source De La Martiniere
|Quebec City, QC
|Sep 08
|Bar Le Magog
|Sherbrooke, QC