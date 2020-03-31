Strung Out announce rescheduled Canadian dates

Strung Out
by Tours

Strung Out have announced that they have been able to reschedule the majority of their 30th anniversary Canadian tour that was postponed due to COVID-19. The have added an additional Calgary date, changed the venues for their Montreal and London dates, and have been unable to reschedule their Saskatoon date and refunds will be available. Death By Stereo will be playing support. Strung Out released Songs of Armor and Devotion in 2019 on Fat Wreck Chords. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 25Starlite RoomEdmonton, AB
Aug 26Dickens PubCalgary, AB
Aug 27Dickens PubCalgary, AB
Aug 28The ExchangeRegina, SK
Aug 29Pyramid CabaretWinnipeg, MB
Sep 01London Music Hall – Rum RunnersLondon, ON
Sep 02Lee’s PalaceToronto, ON
Sep 03The MansionKingston, ON
Sep 04The 27 ClubOttawa, ON
Sep 05Club SodaMontreal, QC
Sep 06La Source De La MartiniereQuebec City, QC
Sep 08Bar Le MagogSherbrooke, QC