Thursday announce plan to aid front line workers

We want to inform everybody that Thursday has started the process of turning appropriate stock merchandise from our web store into fabric face masks for frontline medical workers and essential personnel. We are partnering with a factory and several volunteer organizations to do so. Further information how you can help will follow later in the week. In the meantime stay safe, stay connected and stay inside! Love, Thursday

A post shared by Thursday (@thursdayband) on Mar 30, 2020 at 9:58am PDT