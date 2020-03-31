Thursday announce plan to aid front line workers

by Em Moore
New Jersey-based post-hardcore band Thursday have announced via their social media channels that they will be re-purposing some of their merchandise into face masks. The face masks will be going to front line healthcare workers to supplement their supply during the COVID-19 pandemic. See the band’s Instagram post below.
View this post on Instagram
We want to inform everybody that Thursday has started the process of turning appropriate stock merchandise from our web store into fabric face masks for frontline medical workers and essential personnel. We are partnering with a factory and several volunteer organizations to do so. Further information how you can help will follow later in the week. In the meantime stay safe, stay connected and stay inside! Love, Thursday