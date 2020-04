7 hours ago by John Gentile

Cro-Mags will release their fist album in about 20 years on June 19, 2020. The LP will be called In the Beginning and it will be out via Arising Empire and Mission Two Entertainment. The band's lineup will likely include Flanagan, Garry Sullivan, Rocky George, and Gabby Abularach. The band is releasing a single from that LP right here.