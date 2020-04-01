Chuck D and Flavor Flav claim Public Enemy feud was a “hoax”

Ok, so this one will require some background. In 2017, Public Enemy's Flavor Flav sued frontman Chuck D due to the release of Nothing is quick in the Desert. In that suit, Flav claimed that he had not authorized the group to release his contributions and had not been paid for his work. This set off a few years of significant tension between the members (which apparently, according to interviews, has existed in some form since the group's earliest days).

Then, just before March 1, 2020, Chuck D stated that Public Enemy would play a Bernie Sanders rally. Shortly after that, Flavor Flav sent the Sanders campaign a cease and desist stating that the campaign did not have the authorization to use his likeness or other intellectual property. Shortly after that, Chuck D stated that Flavor Flav had been kicked out of Public Enemy, that Public Enemy was not ever going to play the benefit, but rather, Public Enemy Radio, which did not include Flav or Professor Girff, was going to play the event, and that, in fact, for the previous year or so, Public enemy Radio had been playing shows, and not Public Enemy.

Late last night, Public Enemy issued a press release stating that the feud was a "hoax." In the press release, Chuck D announced that Public Enemy Radio is know known as Enemy Radio. The lineup consists of Chuck D, DJ Lord, Jahi and the S1Ws (which is the lineup of Public Enemy mins Flavor Flav and Professor Griff, plus Jahi). Today, Enemy Radio released a new album called Loud is Not Enough. The lead single is called "Food as a Machine Gun" and is credited to Enemy Radio featuring Public Enemy.That's out now via Spitslam.

In the release, Chuck D stated that the reason he falsely claimed that Public Enemy had broken up was to make a point about the trustworthiness of the media. He said in the press release: "I had watched Orson Welles' 'War Of The Worlds' from 1938 when he pulled the wool over the public's eyes as they put 100% belief in the technology of radio. Most people followed like a Pavlovic dog just like they do now. Flav doesn't do benefits and stays away from political events - we been cool and always agreed about that. Enemy Radio was built for that reason, to be a DJ+MC auxiliary unit of Public Enemy, a no-slack homage tossback to DJ+MC roots. It is DJ Lord, myself and Jahi with the S1Ws. Hearing the confused mush of political talk while under the bowels of Trumpotus made me use a presidential stage as my platform. Out of this storm came a plan between Flav and me to remind people that what's important should have as much, if not more, value than just what's popular. Thus came the HOAX, our 'War Of The Worlds.' Believe half of what you hear and NONE of what you see."

Editor's Note: Yes, we realize that it is April 1. However, this article is a "real" article in that we received a press release, that there is a new Enemy Radio album, and the information in the article is what was given to us by the Public Enemy camp. Similarly, the rest of the articles today will be real stories and are not "gag" articles.