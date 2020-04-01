Spanish Love Songs announce recheduled tour dates

Spanish Love Songs
by Tours

Spanish Love Songs have announced postponed dates for their North American tour with Future Teens and Dollar Sign that was originally scheduled for the spring. The tour will now be taking place during the summer with all previously bought tickets being honoured and any unsold tickets available for purchase. Spanish Love Songs released Brave Faces Everyone in 2020 on Pure Noise Records. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 23The GarageMinneapolis, MN
Jul 25Cobra LoungeChicago, IL
Jul 26The SymposiumCleveland, OH
Jul 28Velvet UndergroundToronto, ON
Jul 31Cabaret FoufouneMontreal, QC
Aug 01First Uni. ChurchPhiladelphia, PA
Aug 02Once BallroomBoston, MA
Aug 04Knitting FactoryBrooklyn, NY
Aug 05The Pie ShopWashington, DC
Aug 06The FunhousePittsburgh, PA
Aug 07SanctuaryDetroit, MI
Aug 08Big Room BarColumbus, OH
Aug 09The EndNashville, TN
Aug 11MohawkAustin, TX
Aug 12RuinsDallas, TX
Aug 14Pub RockScottsdale, AZ
Aug 15Soda BarSan Diego, CA
Aug 16Chain ReactionAnaheim, CA
Aug 17Thee ParksideSan Francisco, CA
Aug 19TwilightPortland, OR
Aug 20The FunhouseSeattle, WA
Aug 22Kilby CourtSalt Lake City, UT
Aug 23Larimer LoungeDenver, CO