Spanish Love Songs have announced postponed dates for their North American tour with Future Teens and Dollar Sign that was originally scheduled for the spring. The tour will now be taking place during the summer with all previously bought tickets being honoured and any unsold tickets available for purchase. Spanish Love Songs released Brave Faces Everyone in 2020 on Pure Noise Records. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 23
|The Garage
|Minneapolis, MN
|Jul 25
|Cobra Lounge
|Chicago, IL
|Jul 26
|The Symposium
|Cleveland, OH
|Jul 28
|Velvet Underground
|Toronto, ON
|Jul 31
|Cabaret Foufoune
|Montreal, QC
|Aug 01
|First Uni. Church
|Philadelphia, PA
|Aug 02
|Once Ballroom
|Boston, MA
|Aug 04
|Knitting Factory
|Brooklyn, NY
|Aug 05
|The Pie Shop
|Washington, DC
|Aug 06
|The Funhouse
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Aug 07
|Sanctuary
|Detroit, MI
|Aug 08
|Big Room Bar
|Columbus, OH
|Aug 09
|The End
|Nashville, TN
|Aug 11
|Mohawk
|Austin, TX
|Aug 12
|Ruins
|Dallas, TX
|Aug 14
|Pub Rock
|Scottsdale, AZ
|Aug 15
|Soda Bar
|San Diego, CA
|Aug 16
|Chain Reaction
|Anaheim, CA
|Aug 17
|Thee Parkside
|San Francisco, CA
|Aug 19
|Twilight
|Portland, OR
|Aug 20
|The Funhouse
|Seattle, WA
|Aug 22
|Kilby Court
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Aug 23
|Larimer Lounge
|Denver, CO