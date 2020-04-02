Brendan Kelly Re-launches 'Bad Sandwich Chronicles'

For years, Brendan Kelly of The Lawrence Arms had a blog called Bad Sandwich Chronicles were he would contemplate and dissect any number of issues crossing his mind. Chicago publications also sometimes ran condensed versions of his musings. That ended a few years ago. Well, Kelly has now re-launched the series via Substack and it is similar to the orignal blog-version. Check it out here.

Before the COVID-19 crisis, Lawrence Arms stated that their new album had been completed. Due to the current crisis, there are no solid details for that LP's release right now. Their last release was a compilation, We Are The Champions Of The World: The Best Of in 2018.