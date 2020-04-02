We are pleased to bring to you a Punknews Exclusive premiere for South Dakota melodic punkers New Age Affair. They will be releasing their debut full-length album titled Too Messed Up tomorrow through New York based label Manic Kat Records. See below to check out the album in full before the release.
You can click here to pre-order the album.
We are pleased to bring to you a Punknews Exclusive premiere for South Dakota melodic punkers New Age Affair. They will be releasing their debut full-length album titled Too Messed Up tomorrow through New York based label Manic Kat Records. See below to check out the album in full before the release.