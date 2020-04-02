On episode #26 of the Punk Till I Die Podcast, Tom and Neil talk to The Lippies bassist Kole. They chat about the band getting together, breaking up, and then getting back together again. You'll find out how they got signed to Red Scare, what they've been up to lately, and how they're dealing with not being able to tour. Features songs from The Lippies and The Bloody Lips. A lot of folks have found themselves with unexpected time on their hands, and it's a perfect opportunity to catch up on Punk Till I Die. Now on Spotify! This is another long but fun one! You can click here to check out the new episode.