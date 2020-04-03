Audience of the End release long lost tracks to benefit NYU Langone Health

Audience of the End, a short-lived Chicago hardcore punk band that featured members of Disrotted, Varaha, KungFu Rick, Daylight Robbery and Spirit Trap are releasing a recently-mastered, never heard before collection of songs dating back to 2000. The new release is self-titled.

The Audience of the End tracks were only mastered in recent weeks as the band decided to elease them in order to benefit NYU Langone Health, which is currently on the front lines of the COVID-19 epidemic. The band has stated that instead of paying for the tracks, people donate to NYU Langone Health. In the subsequent years, the band’s members (Fabio Brienza, John Finaldi, David Wolf and Morgan Zinger) have gone onto be involved in many other projects. You can check out the tracks below.