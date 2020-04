7 hours ago by John Gentile

We're continuing our Lockdown Freakout series! In the series, we stream live performances to you in the comfort of your own quarantine zone so you can get the feel of going out without leaving your six-foot safety bubble!

Today at 8pm est, we're bringing you a full live set from Stolen Wheelchairs. SW play straight up, blasting, three chord punk rock. Prepare to get your speakers blown out. Check out some of their tunes below and see you here at 4pm!