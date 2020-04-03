Folk punk bands to live stream shows today

On Friday April 3rd, a group of Folk Punk artists are gathering, virtually, to support various grass roots non-profits by putting on a festival via live stream. Straight Line Arrival], [[Tejon Street Corner Thieves, Clyde McGee of Clyde and the Milltailers, and nine other bands will be streaming via youtube. This is the third live stream that appears to be occurring every Friday. You can tune in at 6PM EST at the youtube channel below.