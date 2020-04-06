Punk Rock Bowling postponed until 2021

Punk Rock Bowling have announced that they are postponing the festival until May 2021 as a safety measure against the spread of COVID-19. The new dates are May 28-31, 2021. Any tickets and passes will still be valid for the new dates. Refunds will also be available. See the statement from Punk Rock Bowling below.

Punk Rock Bowling’s Statement

After much deliberation, we are sorry to inform everyone that we have had to make the difficult decision that we will be postponing Punk Rock Bowling until 2021. The current coronavirus pandemics rapid acceleration is a clear and ongoing threat to everyone and we feel it’s in the best interest of the fans, bands and all our wonderful staff and partners that we not risk anyone’s health.

Over the last 6 months, we put our heart and soul into making the festival the best PRB to date. Unfortunately with travel up in the air, work visas for bands hard to obtain as government offices are barely functioning and a precarious economy, we couldn’t in good conscience ask everyone to plan for a great weekend in Vegas with the possibility that we would be told 2 months out that it will not happen AGAIN. The world needs to plow through this pandemic and take some time to heal and we want to give everyone that time and not promote false hope. And, as much as we like to gamble, we aren't willing to gamble on the lives of our friends and family.

Believe us when we say we are absolutely gutted that we have to announce this. We apologize from the bottom of our broken hearts.

On a positive note, we have already reached out to many of the bands that were set to play PRB 2020 and have them locked in for 2021!

We want to be as fair and as transparent as possible because we are all in this together, so here are your options as a ticket holder:

NEW DATES: MAY 28-31, 2021

Your Festival Tickets will automatically be valid for PRB 2021!

If you choose to keep your VIP & 3 Day Passes (that came w/ access codes), they will be valid for PRB 2021 After Party pre-sale!

Avoid possible ticket price increases!

If for any reason you cannot make PRB 2021, an email is being sent to ticket holders w/ info for a full refund. (Refunds must be requested by May 1, 2020)

Thank you for your continued patience and support as we try to navigate through these difficult times.

We hope you are all safe and stay healthy. We'll see you all in Las Vegas next year! -Stern Bros. and the PRB crew!

