Cherry Nishida (of Zouo) action figure to be released

Japan's Depaysment, Inc. will release a Cherry Nishida action figure. The action figure will be released in at least two variants and is based off Nishida's look in 1984. The company has stated that mass production has been delayed due to Covid-19, but the figure will be released and that the image picutred is the final version. The figure is expected to be out in Fall/Winter 2020.

Nishida fronted Zouo beofre moving onto Danse Macabre. He now fronts the still active Struggling Harsh immortals aka S.H.I..