Check out the new track by the Ray Gradys!

Today, we are excited to debut the new track by The Ray Gradys!

Frankly, we all need a pick up right about now, so The Ray Gradys are here with a bouncy soundtrack. But, so as to not to get too posi, the song is about how much things suck. The refrain? "The Universe is a Terrible Place!" Singer Early Gates (who was also in Morning Glory), spoke to Punknews about the track: "I'm singing about how the universe is a terrible place and then on the second verse our drummer sings about how the universe is a great place. So it's kinda like the 'This World is Heaven, This World is Hell' phrase."

The track is a stand alone digital single and you can check it out below, right now!