Green Day have released a three song EP. The EP is called Otis Big Guitar Mix and was released April 3, 2020 on Reprise Records. The EP features remixes of “Oh Love”, “Wild One”, and “Lazy Bones”. The songs are off of 2012’s ¡Uno! and ¡Dos! . Green Day released Father of All Motherfuckers earlier this year. Check out the songs below.