Dune Rats release new video and announce rescheduled EU tour dates

Dune Rats
by Tours

Australian punks Dune Rats have released a video for their song “Bad Habits”. The song is off of their third album Hurry Up And Wait which was released via BMG Rights Management (Australia) Pty Ltd. in January 2020. The band have also released recheculed tour dates for their European tour. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 11WardrobeLeeds, UK (w/Dinosaur Pile-Up)
Aug 13Craufurd ArmsMilton Keynes, UK
Aug 14O2 ForumLondon, UK (w/Dinosaur Pile-Up)
Aug 17Bay Beach FestivalRimini, IT
Aug 24Linelight 2Belfast, UK
Aug 25The Grand SocialDublin, IE
Aug 28-30Reading/Leeds FestivalRichfield Avenue, UK