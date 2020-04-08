Australian punks Dune Rats have released a video for their song “Bad Habits”. The song is off of their third album Hurry Up And Wait which was released via BMG Rights Management (Australia) Pty Ltd. in January 2020. The band have also released recheculed tour dates for their European tour. Check out the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 11
|Wardrobe
|Leeds, UK (w/Dinosaur Pile-Up)
|Aug 13
|Craufurd Arms
|Milton Keynes, UK
|Aug 14
|O2 Forum
|London, UK (w/Dinosaur Pile-Up)
|Aug 17
|Bay Beach Festival
|Rimini, IT
|Aug 24
|Linelight 2
|Belfast, UK
|Aug 25
|The Grand Social
|Dublin, IE
|Aug 28-30
|Reading/Leeds Festival
|Richfield Avenue, UK