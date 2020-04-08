Teenage Bottlerocket's Miguel Chen releases children's book

by Em Moore
Bass player for Teenage Bottlerocket Miguel Chen has announced that his children’s book The Virus is out now via Zarfling Platoon. This is Miguel Chen’s third book and first children’s book. The book was illustrated by David Buist and is available in English, French, and Spanish. The book is available digitally with physical copies available for pre-order. Miguel Chen released his second book The Death of You: A Book for Anyone Who Might Not Live Forever along with Rod Meade Sperry in 2019 through Wisdom Publications. See his announcement below.