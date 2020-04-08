Diet Cig announce rescheduled tour dates

Diet Cig
by Tours

Diet Cig have announced rescheduled tour dates for their UK tour with Charmpit playing support. The tour will now take place in November and all previously bought tickets will be honoured. Diet Cig will be releasing their sophomore album Do You Wonder About Me? on May 1 via [[Frenchkiss Records}} and released Swear I’m Good At This in 2017. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 18Rough TradeBristol, UK
Nov 19The BodegaNottingham, UK
Nov 20YESManchester, UK
Nov 22The Hare and HoundsBirmingham, UK
Nov 23BroadcastGlasgow, UK
Nov 24Belgrave Music HallLeeds, UK
Nov 26The Hope and RuinBrighton, UK
Nov 27The DomeLondon, UK
Nov 28Clwb Ifor BachCardiff, UK