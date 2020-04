Tours 2 hours ago by Em Moore

Diet Cig have announced rescheduled tour dates for their UK tour with Charmpit playing support. The tour will now take place in November and all previously bought tickets will be honoured. Diet Cig will be releasing their sophomore album Do You Wonder About Me? on May 1 via [[Frenchkiss Records}} and released Swear I’m Good At This in 2017. Check out the dates below.