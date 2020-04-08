Diet Cig have announced rescheduled tour dates for their UK tour with Charmpit playing support. The tour will now take place in November and all previously bought tickets will be honoured. Diet Cig will be releasing their sophomore album Do You Wonder About Me? on May 1 via [[Frenchkiss Records}} and released Swear I’m Good At This in 2017. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 18
|Rough Trade
|Bristol, UK
|Nov 19
|The Bodega
|Nottingham, UK
|Nov 20
|YES
|Manchester, UK
|Nov 22
|The Hare and Hounds
|Birmingham, UK
|Nov 23
|Broadcast
|Glasgow, UK
|Nov 24
|Belgrave Music Hall
|Leeds, UK
|Nov 26
|The Hope and Ruin
|Brighton, UK
|Nov 27
|The Dome
|London, UK
|Nov 28
|Clwb Ifor Bach
|Cardiff, UK