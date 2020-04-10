Sick of It All and Agnostic Front have announced rescheduled dates for their East Coast tour. The tour will now take place in August. All tickets will be honoured. VA Beach and Texas shows will not be going ahead, and refunds will be available at point of purchase. Crown of Thornz, Apocalypse Tribe, and Dragged In will be playing support on select dates. Sick of It All released Wake the Sleeping Dragon! in 2018 on Fat Wreck Chords. Agnostic Front released Get Loud! in 2019 on Nuclear Blast. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 20
|The Sanctuary
|Detroit, MI (w/Crown of Thornz)
|Aug 21
|Diamond Pub
|Louisville, KY (w/Crown of Thornz)
|Aug 22
|Blueberry Hill
|St.Louis, MO (w/Crown of Thornz)
|Aug 23
|Subterranean
|Chicago, IL (w/Crown of Thornz)
|Aug 24
|Crafthouse
|Pittsburgh, PA (w/Crown of Thornz)
|Aug 26
|Lee’s Palace
|Toronto, ON (w/Dragged In)
|Aug 27
|Le D’Auteull
|Quebec City, QC (w/Dragged In)
|Aug 28
|Foufounes Electriques
|Montreal, QC (w/ Dragged In)
|Aug 29
|The Middle East
|Boston, MA (w/ Crown of Thornz)
|Aug 30
|Underground Arts
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Crown of Thornz)
|Aug 31
|Ottobar
|Balitmore, MA (w/Crown of Thornz)
|Sep 02
|The Loft
|Atlanta, GA (w/Crown of Thornz)
|Sep 04
|The Lost Horizon
|Syracuse, NY (w/Apocalypse Tribe)