Sick of It All/Agnostic Front reschedule East Coast tour
by Tours

Sick of It All and Agnostic Front have announced rescheduled dates for their East Coast tour. The tour will now take place in August. All tickets will be honoured. VA Beach and Texas shows will not be going ahead, and refunds will be available at point of purchase. Crown of Thornz, Apocalypse Tribe, and Dragged In will be playing support on select dates. Sick of It All released Wake the Sleeping Dragon! in 2018 on Fat Wreck Chords. Agnostic Front released Get Loud! in 2019 on Nuclear Blast. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 20The SanctuaryDetroit, MI (w/Crown of Thornz)
Aug 21Diamond PubLouisville, KY (w/Crown of Thornz)
Aug 22Blueberry HillSt.Louis, MO (w/Crown of Thornz)
Aug 23SubterraneanChicago, IL (w/Crown of Thornz)
Aug 24CrafthousePittsburgh, PA (w/Crown of Thornz)
Aug 26Lee’s PalaceToronto, ON (w/Dragged In)
Aug 27Le D’AuteullQuebec City, QC (w/Dragged In)
Aug 28Foufounes ElectriquesMontreal, QC (w/ Dragged In)
Aug 29The Middle EastBoston, MA (w/ Crown of Thornz)
Aug 30Underground ArtsPhiladelphia, PA (w/Crown of Thornz)
Aug 31OttobarBalitmore, MA (w/Crown of Thornz)
Sep 02The LoftAtlanta, GA (w/Crown of Thornz)
Sep 04The Lost HorizonSyracuse, NY (w/Apocalypse Tribe)