Iggy Pop to re-release first two albums

Iggy Pop will be re-releasing his first two solo albums, The Idiot and Lust for Life, both released in 1977. Both albums are remastered. The Idiot comes with a second disc- Live at The Rainbow Theatre, recorded at London’s Finsbury Park in 1977. Lust for Life is paired with the TV Eye Live album.

Pop will also release a 7xCD box set called The Bowie Years, and that includes both albums as well as three more discs of outtakes, rarities, and live cuts. All of that is out May 29 via UMe. Check out the alt-mix of "China Girl" below.