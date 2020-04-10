On episode #28 of the Punk Till I Die Podcast, the crew catches up with Dave (Nikki) and Alex from the Parasites. Dave talks about the band's early days, wrestling the name away from Ronnie the psycho, being in Berkeley during pop punk's '90s heyday, the fall of Lookout! Records, and running his own label, Kid Tested Records. Six Parasites' songs, spanning the band's career will remind you just how good of a songwriter Dave really is. This one is for fans of Boris the Sprinkler, The Queers, Screeching Weasel, Nobodys, MTX etc… Punk Till I Die! You can click here to check out the latest episode.