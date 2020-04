Podcast 3 hours ago by John Gentile

Episode #490 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this installment, Hallie’s back to talk The Fest 19, COVID festival cancellations, new Fucked Up sideprojects, whether ska’s making a comeback, and what the OG anarcho-punkers think of Bob Vylan!

Also, the Podcast has a Facebook page that you can check out right here!