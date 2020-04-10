We're throwing an online record release show with Canine-10 and Khalil Ali on April 18!

We've been throwing the Lockdown Freakout series where we stream live performances during the quarantine. Well, we're closing up the series with a bang!

On April 18 at 7pm est, in conjunction with FDH records and Suicide Bong tapes, we're streaming the record release shows for Canine 10 and Khalil Ali! Both artists are putting out new albums on FDH records and we have got a party planned! Canine 10 will bring their damaged art-punk and tear through some new tuneage. Meanwhile, emcee Khalil ali with bring his own avant-garde style to the party. It will rock.

But on top of that, FDH will be giving away a TON of free goodies. Throughout the show, they'll be giving out, get this, 1 x Canine 10 - Nonsense LP, 1 x Canine 10 -Nonsense Cassette, 1 x Kahlil Ali - Song 100 LP, 1 x Trash On comp The SIX LP tribute box set to P.Trash records (out of print - includes rare songs by the Spits, Mean Jeans, Trash Knife, and many, many more), 1 x Suicide Bong tee shirt, 3 x assorted FDH / Suicide Bong care packages (mix of vinyl and tapes from both labels with at least a 50$ retail value!) WHOA. Plus, Punknews will be giving away some cool stuff too!

See you here at 7pm EST on April 18. Check out the Facebook page here!. Until then, check out Canine 10 and Khalil Ali below!