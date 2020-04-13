Black N Blue Bowl postponed

New York Hardcore weekend festival Black N Blue Bowl has announced they will be postponing their 2020 festival till September 5th and 6th, 2020. The entire line up remains the same. You can click here for the Facebook event page.

BnB Bowl 2020 has officially been rescheduled. Live music with patrons in NYS will be most likely not be an option… Posted by BlacknBlue Productions on Saturday, April 11, 2020

Line up

Saturday September 5th

Sick Of It All

Agnostic Front

Murphys Law

Crown Of Thornz

Subzero

Combust

Restaining Order

The Fight

Rule Them All

Apparition

Sunday September 6th

Gorilla Biscuits

Burn

Madball

Shutdown

Death Threat

No Redeeming Social Value

Killer Of Sheep

One Choice

Survivalist

Mutually Assured Detruction

Silence Equals Death