Black N Blue Bowl postponed

New York Hardcore weekend festival Black N Blue Bowl has announced they will be postponing their 2020 festival till September 5th and 6th, 2020. The entire line up remains the same. You can click here for the Facebook event page.
BnB Bowl 2020 has officially been rescheduled. Live music with patrons in NYS will be most likely not be an option…
Posted by BlacknBlue Productions on Saturday, April 11, 2020
Line up
Saturday September 5th
Sick Of It All
Agnostic Front
Murphys Law
Crown Of Thornz
Subzero
Combust
Restaining Order
The Fight
Rule Them All
Apparition
Sunday September 6th
Gorilla Biscuits
Burn
Madball
Shutdown
Death Threat
No Redeeming Social Value
Killer Of Sheep
One Choice
Survivalist
Mutually Assured Detruction
Silence Equals Death