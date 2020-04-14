Diet Cig release new song, “Who Are You?”

Diet Cig
by Frenchkiss

Diet Cig have released a new song. The song is called “Who Are You?” and is the second single off of their upcoming album Do You Wonder About Me? due out May 1 via Frenchkiss Records. The band have rescheduled their UK tour with Charmpit to the fall. Diet Cig released Swear I’m Good At This in 2017. Check out the video below.