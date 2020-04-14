Rotting Out release new video, release face masks to benefit domestic violence shelters

Los Angeles-based hardcore punks Rotting Out have released a music video for their song “Last Man Standing”. The song is off of RONIN that came out earlier this month via Pure Noise Records. The band have also announced that the proceeds from their branded cloth face masks will go to a domestic violence shelter in the Los Angles County area to help with the increased demand for safe places due to COVID-19. The masks are available to order now and will ship April 17 only within the United States. Check out the video and mask announcement below.
Since the quarantine has started, domestic violence is rising. With that being said, 100% of ALL profits from these will be donated to a Domestic Violence shelter, This shelter will be in the Los Angeles County area. Every bit helps!https://t.co/Y9JC7iOgBE pic.twitter.com/YFp92c6TRa
— ROTTING OUT (@RottingOut) April 14, 2020