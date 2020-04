Fucked Up members Jonah Falco and Mike Haliechuk have released music from another one of their projects Masterpiece Machine. Masterpiece Machine also includes Riley Gale of Power Trip. They have released two songs “Letting You In on a Secret” and “Rotting Fruit” on Bandcamp. Triple B Records and Quality Control Records will be releasing the two songs as a 12-inch single. Check out the songs below.