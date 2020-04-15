Dropkick Murphys and Rancid announce postponement of “Boston to Berkley” 2 tour

View this post on Instagram

Hello everyone, With everything that’s going on in the world right now, we are sad to say that our May tour can’t go on as planned. We were so looking forward to sharing the stage with our good pals Rancid again and both Dropkicks and Rancid were so excited to be having Gerry Cinnamon with us for his first US tour and Jesse Ahearn back with us after he crushed it on our last European tour. We are working with all of the promoters to figure out a plan for rescheduling the dates. Keep an eye out for an email from your local concert promoter with an update on how they will handle refunds for those who need their money back. When all of this clears up, we are looking forward to seeing all of you out on the road – we are so lucky to have the greatest fans in the world !! Until then, we hope that you and your families are staying safe and healthy. Love, Dropkick Murphys

