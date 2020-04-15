Check out the new video by Answering Machine!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new video by Answering Machine!

This band likes big, hazy guitars and even bigger meldoies. If Wings joined up with Fake Problems, it might sound like this. In the video for "Cherry Coke," the band records themselves during the quarantine lockdown all while singing a song about candy and relationship woes. Everyone seems to be a little down, and this track treks through that, but it leaves a little light at the end.

You can pre-order the new album right here and watch the video below, right now!