Check out the new EP by The Second After!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new EP by The Second After.

If you like pop-punk, this release is for you. The Second After have sugary melodies, loud guitars, and heart-on-the-sleeve lyrics. If the members of Blink-182 had been born 15 years later, they would sound like this. Singer Michael greason spoke to Punknews about the track: "Life is a series of twists and turns, decisions and repercussions, but there is nothing sweeter than living genuinely and shamelessly being who we are. The energy we put into this music speaks in every riff, chug, and snare hit that we recorded.”

You can pick up the new EP right here. Meanwhile, you can check out the whole thing below, right now!