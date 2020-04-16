Punknews contributor Greg Simpson is bringing you an all new episode of This Might Be a Podcast, a show for They Might Be Giants superfans. On this episode, Professional podcaster and hilarious dude Justin McElroy of My Brother, My Brother and Me, The Adventure Zone and Sawbones joins Greg to talk about "Pet Name," a song just resurrected for live shows this year (that will hopefully continue in the fall). We even found a Yahoo Answers post about pet names to get him comfortable, and we've curated a boatload of great covers for you all.