8 hours ago by Em Moore

Umbra Vitae has released a music video for their song “Mantra of Madness”. The song is off of their upcoming album Shadow of Life out digitally May 1 via Deathwish Inc. Umbra Vitae is made up of Jacob Bannon of Converge, Sean Martin of Twitching Tongues, Mike McKenzie and Greg Weeks from The Red Chord, and Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats drummer Jon Rice. Check the video out below.