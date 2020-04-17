Useless ID to reissue 'Get In The Pita Bread Pit'

Useless ID are going to re-release 1999's Get in the Pita Bread Pit. The new version is on vinyl/CD and will be released via Jerk Off Records and Ratgirl records. in a press release, the band stated, "We wrote most of the music for this between our first and second tours in the U.S, we had gotten better at staying in tune and still didn't figure out song writing to the max. I remember long nights in the studio and getting real hopeful and real frustrated at the same time. Some of these songs came out on our split with The Ataris and and things got a lot cooler from then on." The release is expected out this summer.