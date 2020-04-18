Watch Canine-10 and Kahlil Ali's Record Release Show... RIGHT NOW!!!

We've been throwing the Lockdown Freakout series where we stream live performances during the quarantine. Well, we're closing up the series with a bang!

We're streaming the record release shows for Canine-10 and Kahlil Ali RIGHT NOW! Check it out below!

But on top of that, FDH will be giving away a TON of free goodies. Throughout the show, they'll be giving out, get this, 1 x Canine 10 - Nonsense LP, 1 x Canine 10 -Nonsense Cassette, 1 x Kahlil Ali - Song 100 LP, 1 x Trash On comp The SIX LP tribute box set to P.Trash records (out of print - includes rare songs by the Spits, Mean Jeans, Trash Knife, and many, many more), 1 x Suicide Bong tee shirt, 3 x assorted FDH / Suicide Bong care packages (mix of vinyl and tapes from both labels with at least a 50$ retail value!).

Click "read more" to check it out! If you can't see it there, you can also check it out right here!