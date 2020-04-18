Watch Canine-10 and Kahlil Ali's Record Release Show… RIGHT NOW!!!

by

We've been throwing the Lockdown Freakout series where we stream live performances during the quarantine. Well, we're closing up the series with a bang!

We're streaming the record release shows for Canine-10 and Kahlil Ali RIGHT NOW! Check it out below!

But on top of that, FDH will be giving away a TON of free goodies. Throughout the show, they'll be giving out, get this, 1 x Canine 10 - Nonsense LP, 1 x Canine 10 -Nonsense Cassette, 1 x Kahlil Ali - Song 100 LP, 1 x Trash On comp The SIX LP tribute box set to P.Trash records (out of print - includes rare songs by the Spits, Mean Jeans, Trash Knife, and many, many more), 1 x Suicide Bong tee shirt, 3 x assorted FDH / Suicide Bong care packages (mix of vinyl and tapes from both labels with at least a 50$ retail value!).

Click "read more" to check it out! If you can't see it there, you can also check it out right here!