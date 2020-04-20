Burger Records releases 7 volume, 140+ song compilation

Burger Records have released a 7 volume collection of unreleased tracks. It's called Quarantunes: Songs from Self-Isolation and includes over 140 tracks. The label released the compilation to support artists on the label who cannot tour due to the quarantine. They stated: " All funds from sales of individual tracks and compilation volumes will go directly to the artists. Furthermore, Burger Records will be covering all fees associated with posting and selling the music to maximize the amount artists make."

Artists on the 7 volumes include The Zeroes, Tenement Rats, Street Walkin' Cheetahs, Exbats, The Lemons and over a hundred more. Check out one volume below.