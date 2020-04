Podcast 15 hours ago by John Gentile

Episode #491 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this installment, the crew takes a break from quarantine discussion and just raps about three records they think are significant. John argues on behalf of GWAR's War Party. Tom salutes Sloppy Seconds' Destroyed. Adam waxes on Simply Saucer's Cyborgs revisited. Check out the episode below.

Also, the Podcast has a Facebook page that you can check out right here!