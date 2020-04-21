Lamb of God announce album postponement

Lamb of God have announced that the release date for their upcoming self-titled album will be postponed by five weeks, aiming for a June 19 release. The album was originally set to be released on May 8 through Epic/Nuclear Blast. The band’s statement reads in part:

“We're in extraordinary times due to the current global reality and the delay of shipments of all-but essential goods needed in the fight against COVID-19. After talks with our labels, there is no other option than to delay the release so that fans who pre-ordered the album can receive the record they paid for.

We appreciate your patience during these times - a global pandemic is not something people in the music industry usually take into account when scheduling album releases, but as you know, this thing has affected everyone across the board, and we are no exception.”

Lamb of God released VII: Sturm und Drang in 2015. See below for the band’s full statement.