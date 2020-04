8 hours ago by Em Moore

Due to the impact COVID-19 has had on the music industry, Bandcamp has announced that they will be waiving their fees for a full 24 hours on May 1. One hundred percent of the profits will go directly to the artists. Last month, on March 20, Bandcamp also waived fees for 24 hours during which time 4.3 million dollars was generated through music and merch sales.