August Burns Red releases NOFX cover, announces tour postponement
August Burns Red have released a quarantine cover of “Linoleum” by NOFX. The band is joined by Silverstein vocalist Shane Told. August Burns Red have announced the postponement of their European tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. The band released their ninth studio album Guardians in 2020 on Fearless Records. Check out the video and the band’s announcement below.