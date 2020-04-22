August Burns Red releases NOFX cover, announces tour postponement

Contributed by cheeseburger, Posted by Em Moore
August Burns Red have released a quarantine cover of “Linoleum” by NOFX. The band is joined by Silverstein vocalist Shane Told. August Burns Red have announced the postponement of their European tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. The band released their ninth studio album Guardians in 2020 on Fearless Records. Check out the video and the band’s announcement below.
Our European tour in June is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking forward to playing for our European fans in 2021. pic.twitter.com/YFCG9pc56J
— August Burns Red (@augustburnsred) April 21, 2020