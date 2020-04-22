The Offspring: “Here Kitty Kitty”

The Offspring have released a cover of "Here Kitty Kitty" originally by the Clinton Johnson band. They stated: "Hey, Guys! Like many of you, we are going a little stir crazy these days and we wanted to do something fun to put a smile on our faces, and hopefully on some of yours too. This song, Here Kitty Kitty, was originally by the Clinton Johnson band, and *not* by anyone in that recent documentary we all got caught up in. The Offspring wives were group texting recently, and while they all agreed that they truly love their husbands, there are times when they’ve absolutely felt like feeding us to the tigers. In that spirit, we hope you enjoy this random song & video. "

Check it out below.