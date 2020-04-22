Watch Microwaves cover the Cramps!

Today, we are excited to debut the new video by Microwaves!

It's a Cramps cover! You see, Three One G records is about to drop their 100th release. To celebrate, they're putting out a collection of whacked-out Cramps covers by a ton of bands including the Microwaves, Chelsea Wolfe, Daughters, Mike Patton, Metz and a whole lot more. Most of the covers are radically different than the source material.

Microwaves did a version of "Don't Eat Stuff Off the Sidewalk" and it takes the original track and adds a pummeling, sludge punk stomp to the track. While the original was a psychedelic journey, this version is more of an LSD freakout. Microwaves' John Roman spoke to us about the cover: "Back when we chose this song to cover we had no clue what other meaning it might take on in 2020 but, here we are. Unsure of any metaphor the Cramps may have intended, it’s either highly appropriate or accidentally tasteless that this is being released in the midst of a global pandemic. The title would seem like common sense in any given timeline but, all you need to do is turn on the news to see how dense the public at large can be."

Really Bad Music For Really Bad People: The Cramps as Heard Through the Meat Grinder is out via Three One G and you can pick it up right here! Right now, you can check out Microwaves' new Cramps cover below!